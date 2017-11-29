Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai From Fukrey Returns Is All About Cute-Lovely Bromance!

The makers of Fukrey Returns are here with the bromance anthem with its Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai song. The song is out and serves to be an ode to every friendship in India.

The Bhai of Bollywood Salman Khan expressed his approval for the ultimate Bhai song during his recent visit to the Fukrey Returns team.The quirky and interesting title Tu Mera Nahi Hai has piqued everyone’s interest with its intriguing lyrics.

Friendship amongst two guys is much more like brothers, which was beautifully depicted in the first installment, Fukrey. Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma paved their way into our hearts with their portrayal of best friends back in 2013.

Hunny and Choocha have set a new precedent in a bromance with their iconic yet relatable Jodi. The song depicts the everyday situations shared by two guys and wins our hearts with its apt portrayal. It intrigues the audience with its catchy and groovy tunes. The song is definitely building up the excitement for the movie.

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office. The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar going forward, the trailer of the film added to the excitement.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of ‘Fukrey Returns‘ too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting.

The songs from the film Mehbooba, Peh Gaya Khalara and Ishq De Fanniyar have further added to the excitement of the audience.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017.