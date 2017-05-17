Here’s the brand new song from Half Girlfriend starring Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The emotional track ‘Tu Hi Hai’ crooned and composed by Rahul Mishra is a perfect mellow number for those nursing a heartbreak and missing the one they love.

It features Madhav (Arjun) who is lost and can’t focus on his Basketball game because he misses Riya (Shraddha) who is not a part of his life anymore.

Check out the song here:

The film revolves around the journey of a man from Bihar who faces difficulty in getting accustomed to urban life and get college admission due to his lack of command over the English language. It is set against the backdrop of three distinct worlds of Delhi, Patna and New York.

Most songs from Half Girlfriend are high on emotions and have struck a chord with the audiences. The film is a love story based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel by the same name.

Half Girlfriend also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Seema Biswas, Vikrant Massey and Felix Shindraj in supporting roles. NH Studioz, an initiative of Narendra Hirawat and Co., has bagged the distribution rights of the movie, directed by Mohit Suri and will release in more than 2,500 screens across India.

Apart from Half Girlfriend, Arjun Kapoor has just wrapped up the shooting of Mubarakan. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in double roles Charan Singh and Karan Singh, while Anil Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Kartar Singh in the film. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee. It is set to hit the screens on 28th July.

On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Haseena, where she’ll play the titular role – Haseena Parkar.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend is all set to hit the theaters this Friday.