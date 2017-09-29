The audience is waiting for the release of the upcoming film Tu Hai Mera Sunday. While we get to see several insights into the film courtesy to the promotional events and songs so far, we need to wait till 6th October to see what Tu Hai Mera Sunday actually is all about.

Tu Hain Mera Sunday has already won many hearts across the world through its travel at film festivals and has been a crowd pleaser all across. Milind Dhaimade is set to make his directorial debut with this movie.

Listen to the track here:

The latest song from the film, titled Yeh Mera Mann, is out which tells us about our heart. ‘Yeh mera mann pagal sa hai, soche nahi bus chalta rahe’ is the line that fits perfectly to all characters in this movie.

The video shows the friends enjoying their trip on a bus. The lyrics highlight the complexities and beauty of our heart. Penned by director Milind Dhaimade, the song is composed by Amartya Rahut (Bobo) and sung by Ash King.

Trending :

Tu Hai Mera Sunday is a story about five regular guys looking for space in Mumbai to play their favourite sport, football every Sunday. Dodging the crowded bustle and choked streets of the city, these five 30-something find an outlet for their daily frustrations playing Sunday soccer on the posh Juhu Beach, until fate decrees otherwise in the gentle rom com Tu Hai Mera Sunday. (You Are My Sunday)

Produced by Varun Shah, Tu Hai Mera Sunday made a world premiere at the 60th The British Film Institute London Film Festival (BFI), 2016, and an Indian Premiere at MAMI, 2016. It was well received at both the festivals. Later on, Tu Hai Mera Sunday went on to do a round of various prestigious festivals around the world like 17th New York Indian Film Festival, Cinequest Film Festival, 2017 and Nashville Film Festival, 2017. The film even won the Audience Choice Award for Best Film at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year.