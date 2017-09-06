Tu Hai Mera Sunday Trailer Is Worth Watching On Any Day

Tu Hai Mera Sunday has already won many hearts across the world through its travel at film festivals and has been a crowd pleaser all across. A couple of days ago, the first poster of the film was released leaving people curious to know more.

Now, the makers have released the trailer of the film. Milind Dhaimade is set to make his directorial debut with this movie. The trailer shows the storyline in a very interesting way. Check it out here:

Tu Hai Mera Sunday is a story about five regular guys looking for space in Mumbai to play their favourite sport, football every Sunday. Dodging the crowded bustle and choked streets of the city, these five 30-something find an outlet for their daily frustrations playing Sunday soccer on the posh Juhu Beach, until fate decrees otherwise in the gentle rom com Tu Hai Mera Sunday. (You Are My Sunday)

Shahana Goswami and Barun Sobti-starrer has been selected as one of the top ‘must watch’ films at the forthcoming Jio MAMI 18th Mumbai Film Festival, according to a poll conducted by the festival organisers.

Trending :

Produced by Varun Shah, Tu Hai Mera Sunday was screened at the 60th The British Film Institute London Film Festival (BFI) 2016, and an Indian Premiere at MAMI 2016. It was well received at both the festivals. Later on, Tu Hai Mera Sunday went on to do a round of various prestigious festivals around the world like 17th New York Indian Film Festival, Cinequest Film Festival’17 and Nashville Film Festival’17.The film even won the Audience Choice Award for Best Film at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year.

Tu Hai Mera Sunday is all set to release on 6th October.