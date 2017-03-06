Mohra’s popular track, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast has been recreated in Machine starring newbie Mustafa Burmawala and Kiara Advani. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

The song has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Udit Narayan. It is a groovy number and it will be interesting to see how listeners find the revamped version since the original was quite popular.

Check out the song right here:

The song originally featured Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Directed by Abbas Mustan, the film is slated to release on 24th March, 2017.