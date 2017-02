Here’s the official trailer of Trapped starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The film revolves around a man who gets trapped in an empty high rise building without food, water and electricity.

The film has been produced by Phantom and was premiered at the 18th Jio Mami Mumbai Film festival. Check out the trailer here:

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is slated to release on 17th March, 2017.

Did you like the trailer?