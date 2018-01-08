The Trailer Of Vodka Diaries Is Successful In Adding More Fuel To Our Curiosity And Keeping The Mystery Alive

Actor Kay Kay Menon, who was last seen in San’ 75 Pachattar and The Ghazi Attack, is back with an intriguing role as he plays ACP Ashwini Dixit in his latest Vodka Diaries, the trailer of which just got released. Check out the trailer below.

The snowy Manali valley, where the film is shot, makes the premise seem more chilly and the plot more sinister. Menon has multiple outbursts in the trailer itself, hinting at a psychologically and emotionally draining journey. The two minute trailer gives a glimpse into the intense plot that pushes over the edge and leaves one curious to find out who is behind the murders.

Vodka Diaries is about a policeman who attempts to solve a series of mysterious murders happening in a single night, which might be connected to the night club Vodka Diaries.

Vodka Diaries will see Kay Kay Menon, Mandira Bedi and Raima Sen in lead roles. Kay Kay Menon and Raima Sen will be sharing screen after a gap of nine years in Vodka Diaries. They were last seen together in Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd. What has been known about Mandira Bedi’s character is that she will be playing a romantic poet in the film. Herry Tangri, who portrayed the role of Yuvraj Singh in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, will been in a pivotal role in Vodka Diaries. TV actor Sooraj Thapar is also a part of the film.