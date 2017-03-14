After releasing few intriguing posters and character teasers, the makers have finally released the official trailer of Begum Jaan.

Vidya Balan plays the titular character of a brothel’s madam in this dramatic film. The film is set in the backdrop of India’s Independence period of 1947.

Watch the trailer right here:

Begum Jaan is the remake of the Bengali film Rajkahini which released in 2015, which was also directed by Srijit Mukherji. In Rajkahini, the lead role was played by Rituparna Sengupta.

Apart from Vidya Balan, Begum Jaan has one of the biggest and most powerful ensemble cast, with Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Chunky Pandey, Pitobash, Poonam Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Rajesh Sharma, Vivek Mushran in pivotal roles and Naseeruddin Shah making a guest appearance.

The two posters that were launched earlier received immense appreciation from people all over the country. Even, Vidya was happy with the audiences reaction and said, “I am coming back from Kolkata after promoting the film. It was a great experience. Right now, I am feeling very excited about Begum Jaan and loving the reactions of people. I am looking forward to the release now.”

Vidya Balan, who has done many women-centric films like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Kahaani 2 and Bobby Jasoos and with Begum Jaan, the 38-year old actress has added more one more memorable character to her name.

Vidya recently promoted the film along with all Gauahar, Pallavi and all the other girls on The Kapil Sharma show.

Vishesh Films and Play Entertainment presents in association with Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt and Play Entertainment, the movie is co-produced by Sakshi Bhatt and SVF Entertainment. With executive producer Kumkum Saigal, Begum Jaan will release in cinemas on 14th April 2017.