Trailer Of 1st Submarine Warfare Film- The Ghazi Attack | Ft. Rana Daggubati , Taapsee Pannu

Here’s the trailer of the upcoming bilingual Submarine based naval warfare film The Ghazi Attack.

It is the 1st Indian underwater film, which is based on naval warfare between India and Pakistan. The film tells you the story of Indian submarine S-21, who destroys Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi to protect INS Vikrant.

Watch this trailer right here:

Apart from featuring Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, the film has strong supporting cast comprised of Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni, Nassar, Late. Om Puri and Milind Gunaji.

Presented by Karan Johar and AA Films, the film is directed by Sankalp Reddy and it is set to hit the screens on 17th February, 2017.