After having impressed everyone with his stellar performances in films like Baby, The Ghazi Attack, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion and others, the hunky Rana Daggubati is now all set to storm the ‘social audiences’ with his new web series called Social.

Given the rise and rise of cyber crimes by the day, these kind of shows definitely become the call of the day and the hour. Recently, we managed to catch the teaser of this super-cool digital show. And, we must admit it, it really sets the bar high for other shows being made on the same premise. Of what we gathered from the teaser of Social, the show is about a missing girl and what role does the social media play in tracing the girl and also the perils of the omnipresent social media. Besides Rana Daggubati, the show also stars Naveen Kasturia, Priya Banerjee and Moin.

Speaking about Social, the hunky Rana Daggubati said, “I am extremely happy to work in a variety of genres and on different platforms. The thriller will revolve around social media and the impact it has on millennials”. Rana Daggubati will be seen in the role of a young visionary tech billionaire tycoon in Social, which also marks his debut in the digital space. With a stylish pair of specs to go with his formal look, it’s needless to say that Rana looks suave and debonair in this first ever social media thriller. With so much going for the show, it’s a given that this 13 episode series has rapidly become one of the most-anticipated shows of 2017. With a tagline that states “Social: A Click Can Destroy Your Life”, the curiosity about Social will surely go high amongst the viewers.

Besides Social, Rana Daggubati will also be seen in regional films like Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Madai Thiranthu and Enai Noki Paayum Thota.