Catch the trailer of the upcoming short film Peanut Butter starring Gauahar Khan in lead playing the role of Priya Mathur. A coming of age story, where a woman is made aware of the next evolutionary step that she is to take. A step that is bold and nonconforming to existing social paradigms…is Priya Mathur up to the challenge

Take a look at the trailer here:

Peanut Butter a Short film is directed by written and directed by Manu Chobe.

The short film is presented by Playground Digital Cinema and produced by Sunil Thadani, Mohan Shetty and Ratnesh Kumar.

It will release on 6th March 2017 on Youtube.