Vashu Bhagnani’s Mona_Darling : Trailer out now

Mona_Darling is a horror-thriller set in the contemporary, post-cyber world. The trailer of the film has been released by its makers.

A contemporary who-dunnit, with a splash of supernatural, set in a college campus somewhere in India (a la Indian Institute Of Technology) where a few mysterious deaths occur and the only common link between the victims is that, seconds before their deaths, they all accepted a ‘Facebook friend request’ from a certain profile page of Mona_Darling. The person behind the said page, Mona happens to be missing. Her friend, and a fellow student, Sarah recruits the help of a classmate, Wiki – a borderline sociopathic genius. This odd-couple of amateur sleuths carry on their investigation as the story leads them into unexpected corners and terrifying revelations.

It’s a pacy thriller, confined to limited locations on one single campus, populated by fresh, sexy, young characters. More importantly it captures the present zeitgeist of young India and its obsession with social networking

The film stars Anshuman Jha, Suzzana Mukherjee​, Divya Menon of (Detective Byomkesh Bakshy) fame ​and Sanjay Suri in the lead

Mona_Darling releases on 17th February, 2016