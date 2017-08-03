Trailer Of Deepak Dobriyal’s Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It Is Out!

The trailer looks fresh, hot out of the oven. It goes through a pacing graph that’s invigorating and keeps the involvement quotient high. The acting right through looks first rate. Particularly noticeable is Ajay Arora as the inspector.

Deepak Dobriyal as Kuldip is in a starkly different role than we have seen in the ‘Tanu Weds Manu‘ series and lately, Hindi Medium. He looks great in character through out.Gulshan Devaiah as the defence lawyer of Kuldip speaks in a Punjabi dialect.

Take a look at the trailer:

He’s sure to bring the house down. Raima Sen is graceful and yet vociferous to take them all on!Dialogues are first-rate — “Eh 2G, 3G, CWG — sab paise batorne de tante hain…”Yeh coat-shalwari nahin chalega’ etc., will surely ruffle some bureacratic feathers!

Trending :

You gotta fancy this one releasing in India at some point of time and we must say that we loved the trailer of this one!

Stay tuned for this as it’s being released shortly internationally, we hear. According to our reliable source, it is a compact well-told murder mystery with good actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Gulshan Devaiah, Raima Sen etc. We’ll have more on this scoop, we promise.

Did you like the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!