Here’s the official trailer of the upcoming romantic comedy film Behen Hogi Teri. The interesting and funny trailer showcases the life of Gattu played by Rajkummar, who falls in love with his neighbour Binny, the character played by Shruti Haasan. But as per the so-called neighbourhood tradition, by default, a boy should expect a girl to be his sister if she is your neighbour.

Isn’t it too messed up? Check out the trailer right here:

The film has quirky one-liners by the lead characters like ‘Aaj rakhi bandhke tera the end kar deti hoon’ said by Shruti and ‘Ek launda bata do jo ek ladki ko pehli bar dekh ke bole, kya ladki hai na, kash yeh meri behen hoti,’ said by Rao.

Directed by Ajay K. Pannalal, the film also stars Gautam Gulati, Darshan Jariwala, Gulshan Grover, Ranjit, Herry Tangri, Ninad Kamat, Alekh Sangal and Reena Agrawal in key roles

Produced by Tony D’Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan and Nitin Upadhyaya, Behen Hogi Teri is set to hit the screens on 2nd June.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Trapped, where he played a man who is trapped in his own house at a high-rise building with no escape. Produced by Phantom Films and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it released on March 17. While on the other hand, the fillm’s lead actress Shruti Haasan’s last film was Katamarayudu opposite Pawan Kalyan, which did great business at the Box Office.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be essaying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming web series which will go live on ALTBalaji. The web series is an attempt to bring alive the story of Bose to the current generation, says Mehta, who described him as a ‘rockstar’. The actor has earlier worked with Hansal Mehta in his 2015 film Aligarh, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.