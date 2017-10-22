In an era of various different genres, rom-com or Romantic-Comedy has gained a stature in a quick-fire, while Bollywood is working on numerous such movies, the Punjabi or Regional cinema is not far behind as they are astonishing with some enthralling projects under the same genre.

One such movie of contemporary times is all set to release soon, Ammy Virk and Monica Gill starrer, this movie is produced by SagoonWagh and Nick Bahl and Executive Producer been SrideviShettyWagh under the aegis of Kuausmedia Entertainment and Sizzlin Productions with a supreme direction of Director VikramPradhan.

The trailer which is launched today clearly depicts that this movie is going to break every shackle and set a new benchmark in the rom-com genre. Music Direction of the film is done by Jatinder Shah, who has been known for his magnificent work in his erstwhile projects such as Angrej, Ambarsariya, Sardar ji and many more, on the Cinematography he will be accompanied by PradeepKhanvilkar whose work is exquisite as can be seen in the trailer itself.

Talking about a key ingredient of any movie, that is music, will be released by Saga Music, which till date has gained a significant repute and now stands at par with various mammoth music houses of the industry.

The movie will hit the silver screens on November 17, 2017, whose worldwide distribution will be taken care of by Omjee Group.