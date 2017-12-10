Trailer Alert! Get Ready For ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’

For the first time on the big-screen, fan-favorite comic book character Miles Morales is taking on the Spider-Man mantle, and now the first trailer for his film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, shows him in action. In Miles’ universe, more than one person can wear the Spider-Man mask. A quick image in the trailer shows what appears to be original Spider-Man Peter Parker’s grave (in the comics, Miles took up the Spider-Man identity after Peter Parker’s death.

The first look at Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse has been unveiled. Christopher Miller and Phil Lord presented the official title and teaser trailer for the film at a live appearance at Comic-Con Experience CCXP17 in São Paulo, Brazil.

The brief teaser trailer opens with a hooded figure moving through a snow-covered New York City, and stops by the grave of Peter Parker. We see a bunch of scenes of this figure clumsily swinging through the buildings of the city, as a tagline tells us that “more than one wears the mask.” Spider-man finally lands on a rooftop and pulls off his mask to reveal an out of breath Miles Morales, who will be voiced by The Get Down’s Shameik Moore.

Miles Morales is a fictional superhero who appears in comic books by Marvel Comics, as one of the characters who goes by the identity of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse will hit theaters December 21st, 2018. Watch the trailer right here:

The film is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, with the screenplay by Lord. The other producers are Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, and Christina Steinberg.

The film will star Shameik Moore as the voice of Miles Morales, with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) voicing his father, Jefferson Davis, and actor Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) voicing Miles’s uncle, Aaron Davis, aka The Prowler.