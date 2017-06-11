Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s Trailer Is A Mix Of Entertainment & Social Values

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednakar’s forthcoming film Toilet:Ek Prem Katha is out now.

Akshay Kumar has been bringing awareness about building toilets by releasing new posters everyday with the countdown of the trailer.

Watch the trailer now!

The trailer keeps the audience hooked till the end! We hope this film brings the right change in the society.

The film revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple as in Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about. The film’s trailer is a mix of entertainment & social values.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The also stars with Anupam Kher, and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.

Apart from this Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming film Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, whereas Bhumi Pednakar will share the silver screen once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in Subh Mangal Savdhaan.

The film will hit theaters on 11th August!

