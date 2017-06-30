Hans Mat Pagli duet version is out! After captivating us with the male and female versions of Hans Mat Pagli, the makers of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have released the duet version of the song. While Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam have separately lent their voice for the female and male versions respectively, the singers have come together for the romantic duet which is a treat for the ears!

Also, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s cute chemistry looks very natural. Check out the track right here:

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The film, which has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey is a satire on the lack of awareness regarding sanitation and the age-old tradition of open defecation, especially in rural India. The film touches on everything from the panchayat to the sanitation department, from the role of the government to the superstitions of the villagers, from scams to the ethos, from first love to a matured romance.

Giving out a strong social message, the film revolves around a small town where a newlywed couple is driven to separation due to the lack of a proper toilet at home. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about.

Starring Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Shubha Khote, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is slated to hit theatres on 11th August 2017.

Akshay Kumar of late has been focussing on films dealing with socially relevant issues. While Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with awareness against open defecation, his another film Padman aims to spread awareness about ‘shamed’ subjects like menstruation. The film is inspired by Tamil Nadu-based entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham who found a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village.