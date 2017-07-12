The latest song titled Gori Tu Latth Maar from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is set against the backdrop of Latth Maar Holi played near Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, a few days before the Holi celebrations.

In the song, one can see Keshav aka Akshay Kumar has arrived in Jaya’s aka Bhumi Pednekar’s town to play Latth Mar Holi and to apologise for his mistakes. The song is melodious and gives us major vibes of an old song. The song sounds quite similar to Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush’s song Raanjhanaa Hua Mai Tera from Raanjhanaa.



The duet is sung by Sonu Nigam and Palak Muchhal and it has been composed by Manas-Shikhar. At the beginning of the song, Jaya asks Keshav to never call her again. So, he reaches Jaya’s town to ask for forgiveness.

This movie is a satirical take on a battle against the age-old tradition of open defecation in the country. From the panchayat to the sanitation department, from the role of the government to the superstitions of the villagers, from scams to the ethos, from first love to a matured romance.

The film revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple as in Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about. The film’s trailer is a mix of entertainment & social values.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The also stars with Anupam Kher, and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela.

Apart from this Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming film Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, whereas Bhumi Pednakar will share the silver screen once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in Subh Mangal Savdhaan.

The film will hit theaters on 11th August!

