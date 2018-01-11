Kaalakaandi the name itself speaks for its humorous and quirky content. When the name itself is so fun and offbeat, so how can the songs be mainstream. After Swagpur ka Chaudhary here comes another groovy and madness filled track from the same album.

Keeping the dark comedy theme in the movie, this song is a true reflection of the humorous content you will be subjected to when you watch the movie. Filled with hilarious one-liner and dialogues this song is your dose of laughter for the day.

A special mention to the two scenes which were the best part of the song. When a friend asks Rileen (Saif) whether he would dance at the wedding they’re at. Rileen replies, “Kyun, is this a wedding or Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? Judge kaun hai? Madhuri Dixit?” The second hilarious scene is when Saif interacts with a transgender.

Coupled with comic dialogues and catchy visuals, the hero of the song definitely were the lyrics which stole the show. The versatile Anvita Dutt does it again. Who could have thought the woman who gave us soulful romantic numbers in Phillauri (2017) could give us whacky numbers like these in Kaalakandi.

This is the last song from the album which the makers have released just two days prior to the release. Directed by Akshat Verma starring Saif Ali Khan, Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal and Sobhita Dhulipala, the film releases on 12 January.