Watch Kangana Ranaut Enjoying Herself In Rangoon’s Tippa Song

Catch the brand new song Tippa from upcoming movie Rangoon. The song features Kangana Ranaut, whose character Julia is seen having fun as she dances on top of the train and in the rain.

It is a remake of Vishal and Gulzar’s old title track of ‘Alice In Wonderland‘, a Japanese animated television series, dubbed in Hindi.

The light-hearted song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Rekha Bhardwaj, Sunidhi Chauhan and O.S. Arun.

Listen to the song here:

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj Rangoon is an intense love triangle, set against the backdrop of World War II. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan & Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

Rangoon is set to hit the screen on 24th February, 2017.