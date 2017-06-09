Salman Khan has released the third track from Tubelight called Tinka Tinka Dil Mera, beautifully sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Composed by Pritam the soulful lyrics have been penned by Kausar Munir, Tinka Tinka Dil Mera invokes love and the sense of loss.

This isn’t the first time Salman Khan and music legend Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have come together and created magic. They have created several chartbusters including Jag Ghoomeya, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Dagabazz Re, songs that audiences have fallen in love with over and over again. Fans are now overjoyed with their reunion in Tubelight!

Watch the song here:

In fact, when the makers released the audio of the song first, fans went crazy and flooded social media platforms demanding to see the video Tinka Tinka Dil Mera. The makers were released the video just an hour later as a special treat.

The song opens with Salman Khan saying goodbye to his brother Sohail, who is leaving to join the army. A grief-stricken Salman is seen pining for his brother in the hope that he will return safe and sound.

The visuals combined with soulful music and the beautiful words will definitely tug your heartstrings!

Tubelight is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu. It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam.

Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on June 23rd June.