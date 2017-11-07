Salman Khan is back & how? Sequel to 2012’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger – Tiger Zinda Hai trailer is finally out. As expected it has adrenaline pumping action sequences, Salman’s amazing chemistry with Katrina Kaif and a goose-bumping background score.

The major difference this time is the director, moving from Kabir Khan the sequel has Ali Abbas Zafar leading it. The trailer shows how this man has not just taken over the driving seat but is on his way to reach the finish line in no time.

From filming in cold weather of Austria to the hot climate of Liwa desert in Abu Dhabi, director Ali Abbas Zafar says Tiger Zinda Hai has been shot in extremely challenging weather conditions.

The action-thriller was shot at the Liwa desert for a crucial sequence in the film. The recorded temperature on the days they shot was at 50 degree celsius, a statement said.

“Tiger Zinda Hai required a certain scale of desert in the film and Liwa provided that. Temperatures were soaring and as we shot action sequences with a moving car here, the conditions were extremely challenging,” Zafar said.

Tiger Zinda Hai trailer has some beautifully choreographed action sequences and the man behind this wonder is Tom Struthers. Struthers is known for his work in Hollywood films like The Dark Knight and Inception.

“Tom (Struthers) is a master of high-octane action sequences and here (for Tiger Zinda Hai), his brief was to create action that is both larger than life and yet, realistic. He has delivered sequences that will stay with audiences for a long time,” Zafar said in a statement.

The Tiger Zinda Hai team shot a schedule in Abu Dhabi, which featured choppers, jets, army vehicles and heavy artillery from the army.