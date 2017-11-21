Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif SWAG UP Tiger Zinda Hai’s Song Swag Se Swagat

After creating a lot of buzz in the town, the makers have finally released the first track of Tiger Zinda Hai.

The song is titled Swag Se Swagat and it is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited tracks in the recent past!

From last few days, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and the whole Tiger Zinda Hai team were teasing us by sharing some stills from the song. And yesterday, they just left us more excited by sharing a teaser of the song Swag Se Swagat.

Finally, the song is out today and we can’t really stop watching this amazing video! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back together with a bang after 5 long years. Both of them are showing off their swagger moves in the song like a boss! You can’t miss their sizzling and hot chemistry in this party number.

We are sure that like other Salman songs, even this song will be a rage amongst the fans! The beautiful picturesque locations of Greece is an added advantage as it is making the song look more beautiful. The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and it is penned by Irshaad Kaamil.

Check out this peppy number here:

We are sure that Swag Se Swagat will be compared to Ek Tha Tiger’s Mashallah. But we think that there are no similarities between the two, rather both have their own style and taste. Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger which was a super hit then.

In the second instalment, both Zoya and Tiger are on a mission as they are undercover agents, and this part is an out an out action film. During the trailer launch event, the Sultan director had confirmed that this part wasn’t supposed to be a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. But later the makers came to the conclusion that it will be the second part of this franchise.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Angad Bedi, Sajjad Delfrooz, Sudeep and Kumud Mishra. The movie is all set to create havoc at the box office on December 22, 2017. The year 2017 will be ending on a good note!