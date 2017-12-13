Tiger Zinda Hai Promo: Salman Khan Fights Wolves & We Can’t Wait For The Movie

Tiger Zinda Hai is just 9 days away from the official release and the buzz is at all time high post the album release. YRF has released its first promo and as the trailer, this one, too, looks grand and monumental.

The promo is titled as ‘Tiger vs Wolves’ and the makers show the concept of how Wolves hunt in a group but Tiger comes alone. Salman Khan is on its snowboard surfing through the forest filled with snow. This could be the intro scene of Salman Khan in the film.

The action in the promo looks stunningly beautiful and Salman seems to have nailed the sequence. Though it reminds you the setting of Revenant minus bear plus wolves but it has its own charm.

Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Katrina Kaif, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to release on December 22. Apart from this one, Salman Khan also has Race 3 which will release on Eid 2018. Presented by Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is produced by Ramesh S. Taurani. It also features Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. The film is directed by Remo D’Souza.