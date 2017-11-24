Tiger Zinda Hai: Making Of Swag Se Swagat Is Full Of Swag!

Recently, the makers of Tiger Zinda Hai had released the first track, Swag Se Swagat from the film and it literally broke the internet.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s swagger moves were the main highlights of the song. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry too looks super sexy!

Now, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has released the making video of Swag Se Swagat and it is just amazing! In the video, we can see how Salman and Katrina enjoying while shooting for it. The video kick starts with the powerful Tiger theme music with too many dancers in it. Katrina says, “I think it’s an outstanding song. I think audio wise when I heard Swag, immediately I loved it.” Ali admits that Swag was the most difficult song to shoot. Further music composer duo- Vishal and Shekhar said they worked for seven-eight months on this song and then suddenly six days before the shoot, they changed the song.”

Ali says, “Bizzare thing is that Vishal and Shekhar cracked it in 24 hours!” Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who has styled this song, is making Kat and Salman dance on their toes. She says, “Swag is the word now used very frequently with anybody’s style. Style ka dusra word hogaya hai swag! And we all know that Salman Khan ke andar toh koot koot ke bhara hai. That man is all about the swag and this swag is all about him!” The whole team faced some difficulties during the shoot because of the climatic conditions. Katrina speaks about her experiences while shooting for the song. She also says that it’s always interesting to dance with Salman as he always has a unique way of doing a step and you never know what that is until he comes on set. The main aim of this song was to give out a message of oneness, love and peace, so that’s the reason we can see various dance artists from various backgrounds in the song.”

Check out the making video here:

Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Angad Bedi and Sajjad Delfrooz. Tiger is all set to roar on December 22, 2017.