Tiger Shroff To Lend His Voice To Spidey In Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tiger Shroff will be lending his voice to our favorite superhero Spider-Man! The actor, who is a huge fan of Spider-Man, expressed his excitement to be a part of the famous franchise. The actor will voice the Hindi version of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In a video announcing Tiger’s association with the film, the actor said, “I have been a huge fan of Spider-Man growing up. Today I can say I am very blessed and lucky enough to be the voice of the Hindi Spider-Man.”

Check out the video right here:

While Tiger will be lending his voice to Spider-Man, he himself has played a desi superhero in the movie A Flying Jatt, which released last year. The film, which starred Tiger as a funny superhero who suffers from a phobia of height, did not do well at the box office. However, the actor’s love for superheroes has connected him to a superhero again! Spidey this time!

On the work front, Tiger is all set to step into Sylvester Stallone’s shoes! Siddharth Anand is directing the Indian remake of Hollywood’s iconic film Rambo, which stars Tiger Shroff in the title role. The director feels the talented and spirited young actor is the ‘apt choice’ to fill in Sylvester Stallone’s shoes.

Earlier there were reports that Hrithik Roshan might be cast for the role but then reports emerged that Hrithik has refused the offer. The director has clarified that the role was not offered to Hrithik in the first place.

“I was certain I wanted a young boy for it. Tiger (we) felt (was) just a natural and apt choice for us. Fortunately, he loved it and came on board,” Siddharth told IANS, clarifying that he had only discussed “Rambo” with Hrithik Roshan considering he is his good friend and confidante — but not with an intention to cast him.

“Hrithik and I were clear we wouldn’t do another remake immediately after Bang Bang! (the official adaptation of ‘Knight and Day‘). We are working on multiple ideas,” added the filmmaker.

The film releases on 7th July 2017.