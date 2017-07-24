Marvel Cinematic Universe released the latest trailer for Thor: Ragnarok and we see Loki teaming up with our leading man to fight the goddess of death. The trailer starts out with Thor saying that he is been on a journey of self-discover.

Thor reunites with Hulk aka Bruce Banner who wasn’t seen after what happened in Avengers: Age Of Ultron. They team up to defeat Hela who’s the only motive is to destroy Asgard. While the trailer gives us the vibes of DC Universe’s Suicide Squad but also has the feel of Marvel’s own Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Here’s the trailer:

Thor: Ragnarok is the answer to those who feel Marvel adapts the same line of plot and VFX in each of its film. This is crazy, crazier than the first trailer. This does nothing but only builds up the hype for the film. Even the posters of the film are so colorful and vibrant, they compliment the vibe of the film set by the promo.

The promo is crazy, silly, serious, fun and everything good at one time. The background music compliments the pace of the trailer and goes well with the narrative. The fun banter between Thor and Hulk makes the trailer even more entertaining and we hope they’ve maintained the fun element throughout the film. Could this film turn out to be another gem from Marvel’s kitty? Time has the answer.

The movie is a the third part sequel to Thor and Thor: The Dark World. It is directed by Taika Waititi of What We Do In The Shadows fame. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Cate Blanchett as Hela, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The movie is scheduled to release on 3rd November 2017.