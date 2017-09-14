Thor: Ragnarok New BTS Video Reveals Some Major Interesting Spoilers

Marvel released an exclusive behind the scenes Video for Thor: Ragnarok. The video, centered around a fight scene hints that Thor may be getting his faithful Mjolnir back!

The newly released video features some very intriguing bits and pieces of behind the scenes footage. However, some of those could take us into spoiler territory so you may want to stop reading now. After all, we’re less than two months away from the threequel hitting theaters and much of the plot still remains under wraps.

Well, early on we see the God of Thunder – with his short hair and gladiatorial arena garb – reaching out for Mjolnir. There’s also a shot of the long haired Thor confronting Loki, a sign that him being disguised as Odin will come out fairly early one. Beyond that, there’s just a random selection of new and old shots.

When asked about the reason in change of hairstyle, Chris said, “He does get a haircut. There’s no huge explanation, really. It’s just me going, ‘I don’t want to wear the wig every day.’ It takes 2 hours to put on! We kind of just run with the creative license there. Give you a different look, you know?”



Trending :

Actor Mark Ruffalo says it is great to have strong, beautiful and intelligent women like Cate Blanchett and Tessa Thompson in Thor: Ragnarok.

“It is great that we have Blanchett and Thompson, these two amazing, powerful, strong, beautiful, intelligent women, playing these two important, integral characters in this movie,” Ruffalo said in a statement.

Ruffalo will reprise the role of Hulk in the third part of Thor, which also stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Talking about their roles, Ruffalo said: “We have Hela, played by Blanchett. She has all the power, all the strength, all the talent of any of the other gods, but with all the rage.”

Thor: Ragnarok thunders into theaters on 3rd November. Are you guys excited for Thor: Ragnarok?