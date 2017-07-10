The makers have released first behind-the-scenes video from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The behind-the-scene video is from the first day of the shoot with Keshav aka Akshay Kumar and Jaya aka Bhumi Pednakar.

The video showcases Bhumi’s excitement to meet Akshay Kumar for the first time. You would also see Akshay poking fun at Bhumi and while talking about Bhumi, he said, “Inhone pehle ek wazandar movie ki hai”. He also jokingly asked about her weight loss.The actress reveals her diet secrets on the sets of the film in this video. It seems the duo had a blast while shooting together for the first time.

Watch the behind the scenes video:

The film revolves around a small town where a newly wed couple as in Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about. The film’s trailer is a mix of entertainment & social values.

The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The also stars with Anupam Kher, and Sana Khan in supporting roles. The film is written by Sidhharth and Garima, the writers of the 2013 Hindi film Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela. The makers have released two songs from the film. The first song titled Hans Mat Pagli showcases the budding love between the duo, the second song Bakeda highlights the biggest Bakeda of life.

Apart from this Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Twinkle Khanna’s upcoming film Padman opposite Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, whereas Bhumi Pednakar will share the silver screen once again with Ayushmann Khurrana in Subh Mangal Savdhaan.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha will be released on August 11, 2017.

