This song from Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary will soothe you with its warmth of romance

Since the announcement of Aiyaary, the movie and its title has attracted a lot of curiosity towards it. The uniqueness in terms of its title has worked in favor of its publicity. Aiyaary, the ultimate trickery or going by the trailer means Jo Jab Chahe Roop Badalta Hai.

Rather a new and interesting addition to our list of vocabulary must say! The film that stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in key roles and is being directed by Neerja Pandey. Here is yet another song from this power-packed thriller.

Lae Dooba is one of those songs which remind you of old-school romance, the best way to describe would be Jab Pyaar Aakhon Aakhon Mein Hota Tha. Beautifully sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet, this song is definitely going to be a part of your playlist.

Following the trend of using a Punjabi catchphrase, this is one of the best songs from the Aiyaary album. On days when you miss that special one of yours, give this soulful number a try. Trust us this will bring a smile on your face and drag you to those lovely memory lanes of yours.

Based on a real-life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, and are yet right in their own ways. This is the first time when Sidharth Malhotra is teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey. The film is shot in Delhi, London, and Kashmir.

Aiyaary is all set to lock horns with Padman on the theatres on 26 January 2018.