Sony Music today released the first song from Mitron, This Party Is Over Now , by none other than Yo Yo Honey Singh. This upbeat song features the dapper Jackky Bhagnani and the gorgeous Kritika Kamra. The dancing amplifies the energy of the song with a fun attitude and swaggering style.

Says Yo Yo Honey Singh, “It’s been crazy putting together this banger track for the movie and my fans. The track has a new cracker party vibe to it with beats and lyrics we can jam to big time Mitron! Jackky and Kritika further have added an electrifying energy during the shoot of the song”.

Adds on Jackky Bhagnani, “ Yo Yo has given us a song that will be played across clubs, house parties, sangeets for a long time. It is an all-out banger and Sony Music has some great promotions lined up. We are sure together we will make this song the party song of the year.”

Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director Sony Music says “Mitron is a music album for everyone as it conveys the emotions of the film and evokes a connection with the protaganist. Jackky and we have worked closely in getting the music mix right for the film and we are proud to be associated with this all-in-one album.”

This slice of life film, already has garnered immense popularity with the trailer being a hit amongst the youth.