Jacqueline Fernandez has become the talk of the town with her on point pole dance moves for the song Chandralekha from A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky.

The actress has stunned everyone and has made the exotic dance form look absolutely effortless due to all the hard work she has put in on perfecting the art.

Watch the video here:

Recently the actress shared a video of all that went behind shooting the song as we see her do different things using the pole and as she swirls and turns, making every moment look beautiful and magical. The actress has put in months of effort to get the nuances right and the results are breathtaking.

The video also reveals an unfortunate incident whereby Jacqueline slips from the pole and injuries herself. Despite, injuring herself, the actress is seen donning her charming smile and never give up attitude.

A Gentleman is an action comedy that features Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. The story revolves around the mistaken identity of Sidharth’s Sundar, Susheel character Gaurav and Risky character Rishi. Jacqueline would be playing the role of Kavya a girl who loves thrill and risk. Sidharth Malhotra disclosed details about his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez’s action avatar. The actor revealed, “She has done some pretty cool action sequences in the film.”

Jacqueline is very excited about her action sequences. As we see in the trailer she is seen holding guns in both her hands and looks like she is ready to kick butts. The actress shared, “I have guns in both my hands and I go shooting. It was pretty impressive and yes, I was doing that for the first time.”

Giving some more insight into the action avatar of his leading lady, Sidharth said, “She did not even blink during the gunfire.” Praising the actress he added, “The hero or the heroine has to make sure that they look cool and in control of the guns when shooting and should not blink.”

Jacqueline is surely having a busy year, with an exciting line up of much talked about projects in her kitty, A Gentleman opposite Siddharth Malhotra, Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan, Tarun Mansukhani’s next Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.