THIS Gentleman Is Jacqueline Fernandez’s Valentine

Jacqueline Fernandez was captured by shutterbugs last evening while leaving for Karan Johar’s Valentine’s Day bash. The actress looked ravishing in a red velvet dress, which she teamed up with a pair of peep-toes.

While reporters tried talking to her, Jacqueline could not resist the temptation of cracking a light joke! On being quizzed about her Valentine’s Day plans, Jacqueline replied, “I’ll spend Valentine’s Day with my team.” Pointing at a team member who accompanied her to her car, the actress joked, “There he is Vijay, who is hiding over there. He was my date.”

Check out this video here:

On the work front, the Sri Lankan beauty will be next seen in Reload opposite Sidharth Malhotra, which is slated to hit theatres in August this year.

She will also be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2.