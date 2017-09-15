Aamir Khan Productions next Secret Superstar has given us yet another insight by sharing the BTS video of the newly released song titled Ammi.

Secret Superstar‘s second song Ammi exhibited the journey of the beautiful relationship between the mother and daughter.

The making video of the song showcases the forefront of a mother’s unconditional love for her children. It also shows how the mother, played by Meher Vij, is Insia aka Zaira’s best friend as well as the strongest pillar of her life.

Meher Vij who is playing the role of Zaira aka Insia’s mother found the entire journey of Secret Superstare relatable to her own life. The actress got emotional as she reminisced the relation with her mother and how she garnered inspiration for her character from her real life mother.

Aamir Khan while talking about the song and the film shared, “The heart of the film is the relationship between the mother and daughter”.

The making video also had an emotional touch towards the end showcasing the cast of the film with their mothers in a frame.

Secret Superstar is a film essentially based on music with the lead protagonist Insia played by Zaira Wasim being an aspiring singer. The young girl faces resistance from her father after which she opts to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously.

The film’s trailer and the songs have been receiving much love from all quarters.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.