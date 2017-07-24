This Behind The Scenes Video From Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Is Hilarious!

The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have come up with a hilarious behind the scenes video from the sets of the film.

In the video, Akshay Kumar is seen leg-pulling director Shree Narayan Singh, co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and Divyendu Sharma and producer Arjun N Kapoor.

Watch the video here:

Akshay Kumar informs that director Shree Narayan Singh has edited three of his previous films— Special 26, Baby and Rustom. However, when Akshay asked him to elaborate on the film, the camera-shy director ran away.

Akshay asked producer Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment about why he chose to produce the film. Arjun replied, “The subject is very beautiful”. Akshay Kumar didn’t miss this opportunity to tease him saying how a film which has ‘Toilet’ in its name can be beautiful.

The film is set in a small town about a newlywed couple, played by Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar – and how the lack of a proper toilet at home brings in a divide between them. It’s the ordinary man’s extraordinary journey in bringing awareness and solution to his town about the proper use and need of sanitation that the film will talk about. The film’s trailer is a mix of entertainment and social values.

Recently, there were reports of the film getting leaked online. Choreographer and director Remo D’Souza reported about the leak of this film. He confirmed that he received a copy of the film from an anonymous source in a pen drive. Without wasting any further time he brought this issue to notice of the film’s makers.

Piracy has always been a serious concern for Bollywood and there have been several cases of a leak in the past too. Akshay Kumar took his Twitter and shared his views on this issue, “The fight against piracy is critical and it’s reassuring to see the swift action taken by the Crime Branch of the unfortunate incident involving our film Toilet – Ek Prem Katha. I would like to urge my friends, colleagues, fans, and audiences to please say no to piracy. Thank you all for your support”

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha releases on 11th August.