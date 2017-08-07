Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Sadham. The plot tells the story of a couple, Mudit, and Sugandha, who have to deal with the former’s erectile dysfunction.

The makers had recently released the trailer and we must say that it got everybody hooked till the end. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is already getting good reviews and people are eagerly waiting for the movie. The crackling chemistry between the lead pair is too adorable to handle. Handling such a sensitive topic of Impotency with so much sensibility and ease is just commendable.

The makers have now released some amazing quirky dialogue promos of the movie.

Take a look at the promos:

Dialogue Promo 1

This funny promo has Ayushaman funnily explaining his problems to the doctor while his to be father in law is seen panicking about Ayushmann and Bhumi getting physical before marriage.

Dialogue Promo 2

In the second dialogue promo, Bhumi is seen prompting Ayushmann to propose her. It’s funny when she says how Ayushmann has been stalking her for a month but he should also ask her out for real.

Dialogue Promo 3

In the third one, Ayushmann and Bhumi are seen enjoying and getting physical when Ayushmann realizes his impotency and is shy to tell Bhumi about the same.

Trending :

The promos are surely funny and are definitely building up the excitement. This will be the second time Bhumi and Ayushmann after working together in the National Award winning film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

This movie is being produced by the maker of blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Aanand L Rai along with Eros. It has been shot in picturesque locations of Delhi and Haridwar. Even their last release together Dum Laga Ke Haisha was also filmed at these locations.

Shubh Mangal Savdhan is being helmed by South actor-director RS Prasanna. The film is said to be a quirky rom-com. The film is all set to release on 1st September.

Are you ready for the most progressive and quirky family film of the year?