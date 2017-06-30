The trailer of Huma Qureshi’s upcoming movie Partition 1947 has been unveiled by the makers. And we must say the trailer of the film looks quite gripping.

The two-and-a-half minute trailer shows how Lord Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, has to oversee the transition of British India to independence. However, he is faced with a hurdle as clashes between Hindus and Muslims begin to rise and he is forced to divide the nation. In the film, Huma Qureshi portrays the role of a Muslim woman, Aalia.

She falls in love with a Hindu man, who works at the Viceroy’s House. However, they are separated as the

Watch the trailer here:

The release coincides with the 70th Anniversary of the Independence of India and the founding of Pakistan. After 300 years of British rulers, the last Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, was charged with handing India back to its people. It is a story that is deeply personal to Gurinder, whose own family was caught up in the tragic events that unfolded as the ‘British Raj’ came to an end.

The release coincides with the 70th Anniversary of the Independence of India and the founding of Pakistan. After 300 years of British rulers, the last Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, was charged with handing India back to its people. It is a story that is deeply personal to Gurinder, whose own family was caught up in the tragic events that unfolded as the ‘British Raj’ came to an end.

Trending :

The British cast is led by Hugh Bonneville as Lord Mountbatten; Gillian Anderson as his wife, Lady Mountbatten; Lily Travers as their daughter, Pamela; and Michael Gambon and Simon Callow as key civil servants. The Indian and Pakistani cast is led by Manish Dayal, Huma Qureshi, and late Om Puri. The film’s Hollywood title is Viceroy’s House.

Did you like the trailer of the film?