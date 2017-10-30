Climate change is a part of nature and looks like the makers of Kadvi Hawa cannot turn a blind eye to it anymore. Kadvi Hawa is a story about how climate change affects us all. Starring Sanjai Mishra and Ranvir Shorey and directed by Nila Madhab Panda, Kadvi Hawa releases on 24th November, 2017.

The trailer shows the problems faced by the people because of major climate changes. It focuses on how to educate people on this issue. The movie has got a special mention at the 64th National Film Awards. The film is presented by Drishyam Films.

Watch the trailer here:

National Award winning filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda on Thursday said that his new film Kadvi Hawa is not aimed at scaring people or educating them with facts regarding various environmental issues. He wants to make the audience ‘conscious’ about the remaining natural resources that humans are left with.

Kadvi Hawa, touted to be the first Bollywood film talking about environmental issues as a whole.The first look of the film was unveiled by UN Environment Programme (UNEP) Executive Director Erik Solheim here at the Foreign Correspondents Club of South Asia.

“I wanted to make a film that would have stayed in people’s mind for a long time because our fight with environment has no end. The natural resources that we have consumed cannot come back to us,” Panda said.

“So, now we have limited things left like water, air, land… We have to use it with the conscious mind. Right now we are sitting in the most polluted city (Delhi). Through cinema, we want to educate people about the environment. I am not giving the people any solution with this film. All I want to tell is that let’s just be conscious about what we have, save it and do not damage it further,” he added.

Solheim added, “People feel the way we talk about the environment is too boring. An entertaining film like Kadvi Hawa is a great medium to spread the message about climate change.” The film stars Ranvir as a young bank loan recovery agent and Sanjay as a blind old farmer. The story revolves around these two ordinary people fighting for survival in two extreme weather conditions. Sanjay said he feels blessed to have been chosen for this film.

“Losing things in life is bad, but losing environment is disastrous. There was a time when we used to wear sweater in October. Now we use air conditioners even in November and December. This is dangerous. What we will show to the upcoming generation? We need to think about this,” he added.

Panda said that the idea of making this film first came to his mind in 2005 when he shot his first documentary on climate change.”In Odisha, there were seven villages on a coastal line. They were called ‘seven brothers’. But when I reached there, I only saw two of them. I got a shock when I saw two hand-pumps inside water. I heard from people between 60-70 age group that those hand-pumps were earlier located in the middle of the village,” he said