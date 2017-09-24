It all started off in the year 2006 when Rohit Shetty made a film called Golmaal Fun Unlimited. Buoyed by the success of the film he went onto making Golmaal Returns as its second installment and Golmaal 3 as the third. Only recently, Rohit Shetty and gang announced the fourth installment in the Golmaal series, which has been titled Golmaal Again. Like all its predecessors, this film (Golmaal Again) too, will see the music as its mainstay besides the brilliant star cast and their whacky performances of course!

Speaking of music, the makers of Golmaal Again have recently released the film’s first track, which is the title track. This song offers nothing new as it’s only the reprise of the title track of the Golmaal franchise. But again, considering that it’s Golmaal, how can energy and zest be far behind! The song titled ‘Golmaal Title Track’ has been sung with lots of energy and enthusiasm by the extremely talented duo of Brijesh Shandilya & Aditi Singh Sharma. While the lyrics of the track have been penned by Kumaar, its music has been composed by S.Thaman.

The Golmaal Title Track has been picturised on the lead stars of the film in a typical Rohit Shetty style which only means, lots of cars, colourful settings and crowds galore! If your guessing is right, then, this song will serve as an introduction to all of the film’s characters, since each of the characters have their very own style of making their entry in the song, something that you have to see the song to believe it. Amidst all this, do not miss Ajay Devgn’s entry by splitting his legs between two cars, which is a take-off on his grand entry which he made in his debut film Phool Aur Kaante, where he did the famous split act between two bikes!

Speaking of Ajay, do not miss his expressions when he suddenly breaks into his trademark Singham style, only to have himself corrected when others look at him with surprise! The whole song has been shot with the backdrop of a carnival with over 1000 dancers swaying to its magnetic beat. The supercool song has been choreographed by the ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, and Tabu, who makes a comeback of sorts with this film.