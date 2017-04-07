After The Lunchbox and Airlift, versatile actress Nimrat Kaur is back and how! Nimrat will essay the role of the first woman preparing to be inducted in a combat role in the Indian Army, as the lead female protagonist in Ekta Kapoor’s ALT Balaji’s web series The Test Case. Here’s a smashing trailer of the web series. The trailer questions us – ‘Will India trust a woman to protect its borders?’

Check out the trailer here:

Nimrat had to go through rigorous training for the role. She underwent training in CrossFit Yoga, martial arts, and ballet at Cindy Jourdain’s boot camp.

An insider revealed, “She met Cindy at the end of November last year and she was given a six-week plan consisting of building full body strength and developing kinetic awareness.”

The 35-year-old actor on being part of the series said “Unconventional projects interest me and I am always on the lookout to do something that I have never done before. After Homeland, I was keen to do a show that pushes me as an actor and that’s exactly what I found in this one. The story is set on the backdrop of the Indian army and coming from one myself, I got hooked instantly. What’s exciting about partnering with Ekta for her platform ALT Balaji is the common belief that we need to shake up digital entertainment with power-packed, strong and brave original content. I am pretty certain, this is it”

The series is directed by ace director Nagesh Kukunoor and produced by Endemol Shine India. The web series will be aired in Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms’ digital space initiative ALT Balaji from April 25th.

Tell us how much are you excited to see Nimrat Kaur in this new web series?