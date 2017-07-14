The Quirky Teaser Of Saif Ali Khan’s Film Kaalakaandi is Out!

Akshat Verma, the writer of the cult film Delhi Belly, promises to take you on another roller-coaster ride with his directorial debut. Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, the film stars Saif Ali Khan along with the eclectic ensemble of Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam in a special appearance.

Kaalakaandi is a thrilling dark comedy that features the story of six characters from different walks of life. It is a raucous tale about life, death, karma, that barrels through one monsoon night in Mumbai.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Saif is seen doing the craziest things, without even realizing why he is doing so. The teaser has left us as surprised as Saif’s look in the film. It is on point in terms of quirkiness but leaves us in a fix.We also see several crazy versions of the actor. Sometimes he is either wearing a costume that makes him look like a vulture with yellow wings and at other times he is just driving in full speed like there are no traffic rules in the city. We also get a glimpse of him running and screaming his lungs out.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Rangoon which didn’t do quite well at the box office The actor will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Bollywood film Chef. Saif is all set to host IIFA 2017 with Karan Johar.

We hope to see if this suspense created by the teaser is actually worth the wait.