Ever since the time superstar Sanjay Dutt got released from the jail, all the eyes of the media and his innumerable fans were waiting with bated breath about his comeback film. Just as when everyone thought that he will be soon seen in the next installment of ‘Munnabhai’, Sanjay Dutt surprised everyone by announcing Bhoomi as his comeback film. Bhoomi, as we all know by now, is a heart touching film made by Omung Kumar. The film mirrors the extremely strong bond between a father and his daughter, stars the svelte Aditi Rao Hydari.

Ever since the time the makers of Bhoomi released the film’s trailer, it met with an unprecedented response from everyone. This time round, the makers of the film have released a series of promos from the film that is bound to not just stir your emotions to the core, but also, raise your expectations about the film. While the first promo is titled “Duniya Ka Konsa Baap Esa Hai Jo Apni Beti Se Pyaar Nahi Karta”, has the extremely simple looking Aditi Rao Hydari inviting her father Sanjay Dutt to eat the ‘aaloo ka parathas’ which she has made. To which, Sanjay Dutt, while oil massaging Aditi’s head replies, “Yes, the very same parathas that I taught you to make”. This promo mirrors the entire crux of the film (of the father-daughter relation) in a nutshell.









The second promo, which has been titled ‘Mohalle Ki Badnaami’ has an extremely helpless Sanjay Dutt asking everyone in an intoxicated state, “Bhoomi ke wajah se mohalle Ki Badnaami ho rahi hai”. The third promo, which has been titled “Gawahi” showcases a series of troubled times in the lives of Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. In the end, Sanjay Dutt, with a choked tone in his voice tells the entire court, “Ek baap duniya ki kisi jagah pe khade rerhkar apni beti ke liye gawaahi de sakta hai”. The fourth promo, which has been titled ‘Shradh Ke Baad’ has an agitated Sanjay Dutt challenging the villainous Sharad Kelkar to perform the last of the rites (shradh)”.

Besides Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhoomi also stars Sidhant Gupta (who is making his debut) and Sharad Kelkar. Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi is all set to release on September 22 this year.