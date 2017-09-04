The Arjun Rampal starrer Daddy is definitely one of the most awaited films of the recent times. There are way too many reasons for the film to be on the ‘most awaited’ list.

The first and foremost reason being the hard hitting subject, which, apparently has been dealt in much detail in the film. The second important reason happens to be the film’s hero Arjun Rampal, who looks every inch ‘Daddy’ alias Arun Gawli, on whom the film is based on.







The film’s makers have released a series of film’s promos which speaks volumes about the film and its hard hitting content. The first video, which has been titled ‘Yeh Hilda Kaun Thi’ is the introduction of a love triangle between Hilda, who falls in love with Arun, who in turn, falls for Zubeida. This is followed by a second video titled ‘Import Export’, wherein Arjun Rampal’s onscreen lady love shows her apprehensions about him, by questioning about his profession. To which, with a poker face, Arjun Rampal replies, “Import Export’. Then, there’s another video titled ‘Accha Safai Kiya’, in which Arjun Rampal tells his rival gang’s accomplices ‘announcing’ about his arrival before his rival.

For starters, Daddy is a film that’s about the dreaded underworld gangster Arun Gawli and his attempts to enter the world of politics and a frustrated Police inspector with an unsaid history of his own.

Daddy, which has been directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, also stars the beautiful actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who makes her debut in Bollywood with this film. Besides then, the film also stars Nishikant Kamat, Anand Ingale, Rajesh Shringarpure and Purnanand Wandekar in prominent roles.

The film’s music has been composed by the extremely talented musical duo Sajid–Wajid. The film is all set to release on 8 September 2017.