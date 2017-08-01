The Phurrr Fever From Jab Harry Met Sejal is Heating Up

The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal have been creating a lot of buzz about their upcoming song Phurrr. Jab Harry Met Sejals sixth song Phurrr which has been composed by Grammy winner American DJ Diplo will be unveiled tomorrow.

The song that has the masses in anticipation due to the first time Bollywood collaboration of ‘Lean On’ composer DJ Diplo. It will feature the Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Since people are eagerly waiting for the song, the makers have released a promotional video of the song. The video has people around the city shouting Phurrr, the video is very interesting and it has the lead pair shouting Phurrr in the end of the video. Phurrr will be launched at a popular club in the capital city.

Watch the promotional video here:

The song is bound to change the concept of everything free. Those listeners who are interested to be first to access the song will have to pay for it. Sony Music India has launched a campaign with the song Phurrr from the upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Listeners will have to pay for a subscription to access the latest music. Another step in the direction is that a sample video unit of the song will release on YouTube along with the audio. However, the full song will come out much later. The song has been shot in Lisbon, Spain.

The film has a fresh and breezy vibe to it, which seems to be working just right. We see the romance between Harry and Sejal growing between their lighthearted conversations, which leaves you with a smile. From changing the marketing grammar by launching a series of introductory mini trails as opposed to the film’s trailer first, the makers have been on an innovative promotional spree.

Trending :

Be it reaching Ahmedabad to launch Radha amidst women named Sejal or launching their second track while club hopping Beech Beech Mein or hitting the fields of Punjab to unveil Butterfly the makers have been leaving no stone unturned to treat audience across quarters. The trailer of the film and Harry’s introductory song Safar further serve as a visual delight.The sixth song, being the newest treat from the makers, DJ Diplo’s ‘Phurrr’ is all set to take the entertainment quotient of the film notches higher.

Well, we cannot wait for the film to release as all we know is Harry is going to be someone who’ll be loved for years together! Just like ‘Raj’ and ‘Rahul’! Starring Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Harinder Singh Nehra’ aka ‘Harry’ and Anushka Sharma as ‘Sejal Jhaveri’, Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ traces the adventurous escapades of two strangers, Harry and Sejal over 6 countries taking 1 lost ring.