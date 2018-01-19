The Party Anthem Of 2018 Is Here With The First Song From Dil Juunglee

This week has been very eventful for the makers of Dil Juunglee who has been releasing videos and after that the official trailer of the film throughout the week. Now here is the first song from the film, enjoy!

Composed by Rajat Nagpal and Guru Randhawa, this song sees Taapsee Pannu in a completely new light. Also sung by Guru again along with Neeti Mohan the music along with the visuals perfectly complements each other, to make it a true party song. Jackky Bhagnani who is producing the film under his home production is also seen in this song from the film, sung by Guru Randhawa.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment and Dinesh Jain, this Vashu Bhagnani’s film is produced by Deepshika Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Mudit Jain and Mayank Jain. Dil Juunglee is slated to release on 16th of February, 2018.

On the work front, Taapsee recently wrapped up the shoot of Sandeep Singh biopic, Soorma which also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi. Also, she tasted the major success of Judwaa 2 with her co-stars Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Saqib Saleem is currently shooting for the third franchise of Race. The shooting of the film is in full swing. Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. The film will be released on Eid 2018.