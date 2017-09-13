With just a few days left for the release of the most awaited comeback film of the superstar Sanjay Dutt, all the eyes have been totally set on the film Bhoomi. Ever since the inception of the film, its makers are not leaving anything to chance and have been walking every possible mile to ensure the film’s success at the box office.

The film’s makers have now released one of the most soulful tracks from the film. Titled Kho Diya, the song is bound to and will definitely stir your emotions to the core. The man at the helm of things, we mean, the singer of the said track is the exceptionally mellifluous vocalist Sachin Sanghvi. Kho Diya is an immense heart touching semi-classical song that features in the film.

Kho Diya, whose lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya, has its music composed by the most talented duo of Sachin-Jigar, who are really excited with the way the music of Bhoomi has shaped up. Kho Diya can be rightfully called as the ‘soul’ of the film. A first few lines from the said song goes as ‘Kho diya hai maine khudko, Jabse humko hai paaya, Rootha hai Rabb, Chhoota mazhab, Chhoota hai yeh jag saara…”. The song has been picturised on the elegant actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays the daughter of Sanjay Dutt in the film. She has been paired opposite the TV star Sidhant Gupta, who is making his grand debut with Bhoomi.

The film’s cinematographer has indeed done a brilliant job while picturising the song. The lyrics of the song and its picturization complement each other to the fullest. One has to admit that the lyrics of the song are so heart-warming and soul-stirring that it compels you to listen to the song in a loop.

Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi is all set to release on 22 September this year.