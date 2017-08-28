From the makers of the musical thriller Aksar (2006) comes yet another riveting, suspense thriller Aksar 2 featuring Gautam Rode, Zareen Khan, and Abhinav Shukla.

Aksar was a huge hit among the masses when it released. Years later, now in 2017, the makers have decided to take the franchise forward with its first sequel Aksar 2. After Hate Story 3 (2015), Zareen Khan was seen doing item numbers in Veerappan and Wajah Tum Ho (both 2015). She finally has a film lined up for release.

The makers have released the trailer of the film and its quite interesting. The duo looks good on screen together and it has Zareen in a seductress avatar. Watch the trailer right here:

Aksar 2 tells the story about Rajveer, who cannot divorce his possessive wife Sheena due to an expensive prenuptial agreement. But when he hires Ricky to seduce her and get rid of her, his plan backfires with serious consequences.The film also stars Lillete Dubey and Mohit Madaan in lead roles. Mohit Madaan, who will be seen as a character named Bachchan in the film, says working in the upcoming film was a challenge for him as he finds no similarity with the role

Presented by Siddhivinayak Creations, produced by Narendra Bajaj & Chirag Bajaj and directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the music of Aksar 2 is composed by Mithoon. It will release on 6th October.

Zareen Khan is also set to explore the horror genre for the first time with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s 1921, she has been preparing for her role by watching some horror series and films every night. The release date of the film is 12th Jan 2018. 1921 will star Zareen Khan and television hottie Karan Kundra.This is not the first time that the actor and director duo is working together on a film. The two have collaborated in a 2013 horror flick, called Horror Story, The movie also marked Karan’s debut in films, who was then popular for his TV series, Kitni Mohabbat Hai with Kritika Kamra.