Bollywood does not regularly produce many horror films but when it does it does not enjoy a good success rate. Makers of yet another horror film The Final Exit released the trailer of the film.

Starring Kunaal Roy Kapur, Ananya Sengupta, Scarlett Wilson, Archana Shastri & Reyhna Malhotra the trailer of The Final exit is nothing but unexciting. It shows the story of a guy who starts to hallucinate and is seeing things which are not for real. Things get shitty when he tries to capture those things through his camera. The plot seems good on paper but it fails on screen, at least the promo says so.

The last horror film in Bollywood as Dobaara: See Your Evil which was a flop at the box office. Unfortunately, the last hit horror film at the box office was Sunny Leone’s Ragini MMS 2 which released way back in 2014. On the flip side, last Hollywood horror hit film in India was Annabelle 2 which released a few weeks back.

Kunaal Roy Kapur who was last seen in Azhar has not seen much of acceptance through his limited work. He was seen in Delhi Belly and his work was appreciated by one and all. Then he starred in Nautanki Saala and did an extended cameo in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He is back with a horror flick and has transformed himself to get in a proper shape. He seems hopeless in the promo, mouthing some really ordinary dialogues.

On the work front, Kunaal will also be seen in Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi along with Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Akshay Oberoi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam. The Final Exit is directed by Dhwanil Mehta and produced by Mrunal Jhaveri & Vishal Rana. It is slated to release on 22nd September.