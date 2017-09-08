Kunal Roy Kapur is all set to star in Dhwanil Mehta’s upcoming horror flick The Final Exit. A pertinent question that the film, The Final Exit, presented by Tony D’Souza, intends to ask is what if one gets trapped in that space and finds it dangerous to come out of?

The makers have now released the teaser of the film and it’s very mysterious. It asks questions like how can ancient scriptures mention the possibility of a physical world or a dimension that we possibly enter when we are in deep sleep or when we bid farewell to the mortal world?

Take a look at it here:

We will get to see Kunal surrounded by 5 beautiful leading ladies in the movie, but not much about the story is revealed and the mystery is kept intact. An amalgamation of spooky, mystery, and thrill is what The Final Exit has to offer its audience, speaking out loud is this sneak peek of it.

The rush that goes through the actor in the clipping is keeping up a sensation and tempo of ‘What next’. Director Dhwanil Mehta has brought a perfect combination of spine chilling mystery and thrill at the same time. The questions it leaves you with wants you to experience the other worldly dilemma that speaks about how the after life journey would be and here Kunal Roy Kapur is taking the show by a storm with his tremendous acting.

The Final Exit also stars Ananya Sengupta, Scarlett Wilson, Archana Shastri, and Reyhna Malhotra. It is co-produced by Mrunal Jhaveri and Vishal Rana. The film is slated to release on 22 September, along with Omung Kumar’s revenge saga Bhoomi and Apurva Lakhia’s crime biopic Haseena Parkar.

On the work front, Kunaal will also be seen in Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi along with Vijay Raaz, Deepak Dobriyal, Akshay Oberoi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.